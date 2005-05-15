Callisto's IBD/GI drug trial sees positive data

New York, USA-headquartered biopharmaceutical group Callisto Pharmaceuticals, which is primarily focused on the development of cancer therapies, says that results from animal studies have demonstrated SP304's promise as a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease and other gastrointestinal disorders.
The efficacy of SP304, an orally-deliverable, highly-stable peptide which acts locally in the GI tract and is not absorbed into the body, was illustrated in preliminary experiments conducted in an inducible animal model of colitis, the company said.
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