Callisto signs cancer drug development accord

USA-based Callisto Pharmaceuticals says it has signed an agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to license the latters novel class of cancer drugs called degrasyns, for further R&D. The agents have been developed by the University to selectively degrade key proteins, specifically C-MYC, BCR-ABL and JAK2, all of which are involved in the tumor cell proliferation process.
Commenting on the deal, Callisto's executive vice president, Donald Picker, said degrasyns may represent an important new mechanism in the induction of tumor cell death. Dr Picker added that the firm intended to work closely with the MD Anderson Center in the next year to develop drug candidates for possible commercialization.
