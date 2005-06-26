Calls for wide spread aspirin use in elderly

New research into the benefits of taking low-dose daily aspirin has prompted UK scientists to question whether it should be used by eveyone over 50 years of age to reduce the risk of heart attacks and stroke.

Peter Elwood, professor of epidemiology at the University of Wales College of Medicine, speaking at the Aspirin Foundation conference at the Royal College of Physicians in London, UK, called for a public debate on the issue. He said that his research provided a strong case for 75 mg/day of aspirin for all middle-aged and older people. "Our study of 2,500 men in Wales showed that, by the age of 50, all exceeded the level of cardiovascular risk for which aspirin should be prescribed," he said, but added: "there's a bonus: there is also persuasive evidence that aspirin reduces the risk of dementia and suggestive evidence that it reduces the risk of cancer."