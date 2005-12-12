Calrus Ventures makes $500.0 million in first fund

Clarus Ventures, a US life sciences venture capital firm, says that at its first and final closing, its inaugural fund totaled $500.0 million in commitments. Clarus will invest its first fund primarily in USA-based biopharmaceutical and specialty drug companies with products in development at value-inflection points in their lifecycle. Secondary areas of focus will be companies specializing in biotechnology platforms or medical devices, European life sciences companies and private investments in public entities. The firm says that it will provide both capital and operational resources necessary for the companies in its portfolio to succeed. The fund says it will invest up to $50.0 million per company, with a preferred investment size of $20.0-30.0 million for each firm. Clarus expects to begin making investments early next year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze