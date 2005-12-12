Calrus Ventures makes $500.0 million in first fund

Clarus Ventures, a US life sciences venture capital firm, says that at its first and final closing, its inaugural fund totaled $500.0 million in commitments. Clarus will invest its first fund primarily in USA-based biopharmaceutical and specialty drug companies with products in development at value-inflection points in their lifecycle. Secondary areas of focus will be companies specializing in biotechnology platforms or medical devices, European life sciences companies and private investments in public entities. The firm says that it will provide both capital and operational resources necessary for the companies in its portfolio to succeed. The fund says it will invest up to $50.0 million per company, with a preferred investment size of $20.0-30.0 million for each firm. Clarus expects to begin making investments early next year.