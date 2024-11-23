Cambrex/Celgene Deal

Cambrex Corp has signed a letter of intent to buy Celgene's chiralintermediate business for up to $15 million. Part of the transaction will be the rights to Celgene's enzymatic technology for the production of chirally-pure products for the pharmaceutical industry, including the current pipeline of third-party products under development and the equipment and personnel associated with the business. Terms of the deal provide for $7.5 million being paid on closing.