Cambridge Antibody projects lower cash burn, break-even in 2007/8?

The UK's Cambridge Antibody Technology saw revenues fall and its loss increase for the fiscal first-quarter ended December 31, 2004, but the biopharmaceutical firm provided guidance for greatly improved cash flow for 2005, L10.0 million ($18.8 million) versus L32.0 million for the previous year which, according to analysts at Lehman Brothers, suggests it will break even in 2007/8.
Revenues for the reporting quarter fell 28.9% to L2.7 million while losses increased 29.2% to L11.7 million and earnings per share rose 21.8% to 27.4 pence, said CAT. The revenue figure includes L1.2 million of license fees and L1.1 million in milestone payments. At December 31, 2004, CAT had net cash and liquid resources of L159.3 million vs L93.7 million at September 30.
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