Cambridge Antibody Tech /Telios transforming growth factor deal

- Cambridge Antibody Technology of the UK has licensed rights to use antibodies targeting transforming growth factor-beta from American firm Telios Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Integra LifeSciences. In addition, CAT has obtained a right of first refusal for Telios' rights relating to decorin, a molecule believed to mediate the production of TGF-beta. CAT will develop a dermal application of the anti-TGF-beta technology which Integra will be entitled to market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze