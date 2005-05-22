Cambridge Antibody Technology abandons 2008 profitability target

UK biopharmaceutical firm Cambridge Antibody Technology says that it does not now believe its previously-noted goal of achieving profitability by 2008 remains in the best interest of shareholders, as this would severely limit the company's capacity to invest in the opportunities available to it over the next five years.
The company now sees its future as running its business such that all its activities, excluding later-stage product development, will either be pre-funded (as with the AstraZeneca discovery activity; Marketletters passim) or paid for from revenues. AstraZeneca bought a 19.9% stake in CAT last year, for a consideration of some $140.0 million, as part of a research collaboration.
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