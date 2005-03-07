Cambridge Bio wins US govt grant

UK firm Cambridge Biostability has been awarded a L3.5 million ($5.4 million) research grant towards the development of its dry vaccine technology, with a view to producing the first ever all-in-one inoculation against botulism.

The grant, awarded by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will see Cambridge Biostability develop the vaccine in collaboration with US biodefense firm, DynPort Vaccine Company. Cambridge Biostability