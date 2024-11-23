Cambridge Biotech Reorganization

July 15 is the date set by the US Bankruptcy Court for the hearing to confirm Cambridge Biotech's plans for reorganization (Marketletters passim). The plan will establish a new firm, Aquila Biopharmaceuticals, which will continue Cambridge's core business of developing and commercializing products to stimulate the immune system to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The plan has been approved by the Court and the firm has solicited acceptance from creditors and shareholders.
