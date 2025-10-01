Cambridge Biotech To Sell Retroviral Diagnostic Business

Cambridge Biotech of the USA is selling its retroviral diagnostic business to bioMerieux Vitek, part of bioMerieux of France, for $6.5 million cash. The transaction is subject to the approval of the bankruptcy court, and will be included as part of the plan of reorganization by Cambridge.

Under the agreement, bioMerieux will acquire, through the acquisition of Cambridge stock, the latter's retroviral intellectual property, which includes patents and licenses to manufacture and sell diagnostic screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1, HIV-2, HTLV-I and HTLV-II, and Lyme disease. bioMerieux also acquires diagnostic manufacturing operations in the USA.

Philippe Archinard, president of bio-Merieux Vitek said of the agreement: "this acquisition will strengthen our position in infectious diseases. It will especially reinforce our competencies in the field of retrovirology and Lyme disease, and complement our existing immunoassay product line."