Saturday 23 November 2024

Cambridge Neuroscience Begins Ph I Trial Of CNS 5161

10 September 1997

- Cambridge NeuroScience has begun a UK Phase I clinical trial of CNS5161, its NDMA ion-channel blocking drug for the treatment of neuropathic pain and migraine. The trial will involve healthy volunteers, says the company. Animal studies have demonstrated that CNS 5161 can prevent the development of a delayed pain response, which is thought to be related to the development of centrally-mediated pain in humans following viral infection, surgery or trauma, it says.

