Cambridge NeuroScience Begins Ph I With CNS 5161

- Cambridge NeuroScience has begun a second Phase I study of itsion-channel blocker, CNS 5161, for the treatment of neuropathic pain and migraine. The first Phase I trial showed that the drug was well-tolerated in 32 healthy volunteers. The second trial will compare the effects of CNS 5161 to morphine and placebo, with results expected in early 1998.
