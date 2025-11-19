CAMOUFLAGING OF POLYMERS IN BODY

- Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have reported that microscopic polymer spheres for drug delivery can be hidden from the immune system by the attachment of polyethylene glycol, which has similar structural properties to water and so camouflages the polymer.
