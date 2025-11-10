Canada: "Business before Regulation"

During the mid-1980s, Canada's newly-elected Conservative federal government was much more anxious that employees of the Health Protection Branch should clear the backlog of drug approvals at the agency in order to encourage multinational pharmaceutical companies to invest in the country than it was for them to regulate the Red Cross, the Krever inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal has heard this month.

Former officials of the Branch have told the inquiry that under the new Conservative administration any kind of regulation was "taboo," and that while they were in opposition, the Conservatives had frequently attacked the Liberal administration for what it regarded as overzealous regulation.

Told by former deputy Health Minister David Kirkwood and his assistant, A J Liston, that the new government did not feel the Red Cross needed regulating because of its reputation, Justice Horace Krever asked what could have been more important in 1985 than a "very threatening epidemic causing death that showed signs of increasing its intensity." As well as encouraging overseas investment, other projects given higher priority were air pollution, acid rain and aboriginal health care, they replied.