Canada Internet drug pioneer hit by fakes claim

The co-founder of Canada's on-line pharmacy industry has scaled back his business, following recent allegations made by the US Food and Drug Administration that his web sites supplied counterfeit drugs to US customers. The FDA prohibits imports of Internet-purchased drugs from Canada to the USA.
Andrew Strempler, owner of RxNorth.com, has transferred all dispensing operations to CanadaDrugs.com, the largest operator in the sector.
A statement by RxNorth claimed that "this decision was taken in the interest of continuity of patient care, medication supply and to maintain the same high standards of customer service and safety that RxNorth.com has always provided."
