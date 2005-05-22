Canada "needs Rx monitoring, evaluation"

Canada's prescription drug costs since 1996 have not risen so fast and for so long since World War II and, given their annual increase could finance the services of 3,500 new physicians a year, patterns of drug utilization and spending deserve careful scrutiny, says Steve Morgan of the Centre for Health Services and Policy Research at the University of British Columbia.
National drug spending has more than doubled in the last eight years, reaching C$18.0 billion ($14.22 billion) in 2004 from C$7.6 billion in 1996, he writes in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association, May 10 issue. The rise is unique because it is linked to drug classes discovered a decade earlier, he notes, and points to the accompanying "revolution" of marketing and promotion of pharmaceuticals, which has, since the mid-1990s, targeted patients directly. The results are predictable, he says: "patients ask about advertised treatments, doctors are often accommodating and the drugs prescribed are increasingly those that are most heavily advertised. More prescriptions and the prescribing of more expensive drugs turn out to the the main causes of the recent increases in Canadian drug spending."
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