Canada: new versions of old drugs fuel spend rise

Newly-patented versions of old drugs are driving fast growth in prescription medicine spending in most developed countries, without offering substantial improvements over existing products, says a study published on-line by the British Medical Journal this month.

The rising cost of using these "me-too" products at prices which far exceed those of time-tested competitors deserves careful scrutiny, say the authors, Steven Morgan et al of the Centre for Health Services and Policy Research at the University of British Columbia in Canada, where pharmaceutical expenditures doubled during 1996-2003.

Using classifications from the Canadian Patented Medicine Prices Review Board to examine which products drove this expenditure growth, the researchers found that, during 1990- 2003, the Board appraised 1,147 newly-patented drugs. Of these, 68 (5.9%) met the regulatory criterion of being a breakthrough product (defined as the first drug to treat effectively a particular illness or which provides a substantial improvement over existing drug products).The balance of the newly patented drugs did not provide this substantial improvement, so were classified as me-toos. Older drugs (available pre-1990) were classified as vintage brand or vintage generic drugs.