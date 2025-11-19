Canada: Prices of Patented Drugs Down In 1994

The prices of patented drug products in Canada declined 0.42% in 1994 compared with 1993, against an increase of 0.19% for the Consumer Price Index during the year, according to the annual report of the Patented Medicines Prices Review board, the federal government's drug price watchdog.

This is the first time that patented drug prices have fallen since 1987, according to the Board's chairman, Robert Elgie, a physician and former cabinet minister in the province of Ontario, who took over the chairmanship of the board in April. Meanwhile, industry observers believe that this is the first time ever that prices have declined for these products.

During 1983-87, patented drug prices increased at an average annual rate of 7.5%, which is over 50% more than the rate of rise of the CPI, but after 1987, when the Board was established, their annual increase to 1994 was 3.1% against an average CPI rise of 3.3%. Volume sales of patented drugs increased 5.7% in 1994, which again was the smallest increase reported since 1987.