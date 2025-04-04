Canada Red Cross Protected From Tainted-Blood Suits

The Canadian Red Cross has been granted bankruptcy protection while itrestructures its operations, enabling it to survive the C$8 billion ($5.15 billion) in lawsuits which it faces from victims of the tainted-blood scandals, which it would never be able to pay.

As part of its restructuring, the Red Cross had asked the provincial governments to assume its liabilities but this was not accepted, so bankruptcy protection was pursued as an alternative under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. The charity is now protected, at least until August 20, from all outstanding claims from creditors and lawsuits.

It has sold its blood operations to provincial governments for C$133 million, and has disposed of its supplies and inventory for C$28-C$38 million. It has pledged that, after it has paid off its creditors, it will place C$70-C$100 million into a trust fund for tainted-blood victims.