Canada's 2004 drug bill up 8.8%, prescribed meds accounting for 82.5% of total

Canada's total drugs spending last year is estimated to have reached C$21.8 billion ($17.80 billion), up 8.8% on 2003 and five times the total for 1985. Drug expenditure per person is forecast to have reached C$632 in 2003 and $681 in 2004, annual increases of 7.7% and 7.8%, respectively, says a new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Drugs continue to be the nation's fastest-growing category of health care expenditures, their proportion being forecast to have reached 16.7% in 2004 compared to 9.5% in 1985. Since 1997, medicines have been the second-largest category of health care spending, after hospitals. Physician spending, now ranked third, is estimated to have been C$16.8 billion, or 12.9% of total health care expenditures, in 2004.
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