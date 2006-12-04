Canada's access to drugs program under review

The Canadian government has launched a review of Canada's Access to Medicines Regime, with the on-line publication of a consultation document. The aim is to ensure an improved service, taking into account the diverse requirements of facilitating drug access to the developing world, respecting international trade obligations under the World Trade Organization and protecting Canada's patent system. More information is available at www.camr-rcam.gc.ca and all responses will be published on the web site.
