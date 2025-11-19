Canada's BC Govt Slams Tactics Of PMAC Firms

All discussions on cooperative initiatives and other business with members of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Canada have been stopped by the British Columbia government, as a result of "a massive and misleading ad campaign launched by PMAC against BC Pharmacare's plans to introduce reference-based pricing," according to the province's Health Minister, Paul Ramsey.

The Minister said he was "dismayed by the PMAC's attack," which followed what he thought had been a cordial and productive meeting with PMAC chief Judy Erola and representatives of its member companies to discuss reference-based pricing and other joint actions that could be taken to relieve cost pressures on Pharmacare, while still ensuring continued optimal drug therapy.

Further Joint Initiatives Stopped Mr Ramsey has written to Mrs Erola to denounce the PMAC's action and close off any further joint initiatives with the association or its members, which are mostly multinationals marketing largely brand-name drug products. He said it would be difficult and potentially costly for the government to counter the drug companies' "inaccurate campaign" with the facts about the reference pricing system that Pharmacare then planned to introduce October 1.