Canada's Cardiome a takeover target for Japan's Astellas Pharma?

There is strong speculation in Canada that local drug developer Cardiome Pharma will be the subject of a $500.0 million-plus takeover bid, mostly likely from Astellas Pharma, the company to be formed in April through the merger of Japan's Yamanouchi and Fujisawa (Marketletters passim), reports the Globe and Mail newspaper. Fuelling the rumors is the fact that Fujisawa has acquired North American marketing rights to Cardiome's cardiovascular drug candidate RSD1235 and buy-out of the Canadian firm would give it worldwide rights to the product.
