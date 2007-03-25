Canada's drug approval lags behind USA and EU

A Canadian think-tank, the Fraser Institute, has released a study which shows that a cumbersome approval process is delaying access to prescription drugs for Canada's patients, compared with their counterparts in the USA or the European Union.

Brett Skinner, the Institute's director of health, pharmaceutical and insurance policy research, said: "the approval process at Health Canada is inefficient compared with other countries," In the report, Access Delayed, Access Denied, Mr Skinner notes that the US Food and Drug Administration model for approving new products has been adopted in Canada, but with less than 10% of the resources available to the US body. Meanwhile, regulators in the EU, with fewer resources than Health Canada has at its disposal, are able to consistently review and approve drugs in a similar time frame to the USA's.

In Access Delayed, Access Denied, the Fraser Institute calculated the amount of time taken by the various regulatory agencies from a New Drug Application to approval for reimbursement. Mr Skinner concluded that there was a three-stage process, each of which delays the overall time taken to approve a drug.