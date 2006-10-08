Canada's health care system "doomed"

Canada's nationalized health care system is financially unviable and will, in six out of 10 provinces, consume more than half of all revenues by 2020 and reach 100% of revenues by 2050, if current trends are maintained, according to a Canadian think-tank.

Brett Skinner, the Toronto-based Fraser Insititute's director of health, pharmaceutical and insurance policy research, said: "provincial health spending has grown faster than revenue for a long time. We are nearing the limits of our capacity to pay for necessary medical care through public funds alone." Among the consequences found by Dr Skinner are the delay or outright refusal to provide new drug treatments that are available in other countries.

The Fraser Institute's third annual report on the financial status of Canada's provincial public health insurance is titled: Paying More, Getting Less 2006: Measuring the Sustainability of Public Health Insurance in Canada.