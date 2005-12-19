Canada's PMPRB "has no patent apps jurisdiction"

Canada's Patented Medicines Prices Review Board has no jurisdiction over patent applications, the Federal Court of Canada has ruled. The case, initially brought in 1999, concerns Hoechst Marion Roussel's Nicoderm smoking-cessation patch which, the Board had said, was a medicine and not a delivery device and, therefore, under its jurisdiction. The Court did not address whether the Board does have jurisdiction, once a patent is issued, in the time from publication to granting.