Canada to Offer Reimbursement On Berlex' Betaseron

- The government in Quebec, Canada, has decided to offer reimbursement for Berlex' multiple sclerosis drug Betaseron (interferon beta-1b). Aside from Quebec, Betaseron is now reimbursed in France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland and the USA. The only other Canadian province to offer reimbursement is Ontario, but other provinces are said to be considering the issue.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze