Canada To Review Hyal's NDS For Solarase

- The Health Protection Branch of Canada has accepted for review HyalPharmaceutical's New Drug Submission for Solarase (diclofenac and hyaluronic acid), used for the treatment of actinic keratosis. FH Faulding licenses Solarase for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia, and Adcock Ingram licenses it for southern Africa. Both licensees are in the process of filing for regulatory approval in their respective countries. Hyal has also filed for marketing approval in the UK.
