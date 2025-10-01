Canada-Wide Action On Drug Prices Urged

Paul Ramsey, the Health Minister of British Columbia, Canada, has said the province's controversial reference-based price system has produced C$8.2 million ($6 million) in savings since it was introduced last October.

Mr Ramsey has called on other Canadian provinces to introduce reference pricing on a nationwide basis as a way of curbing drug costs. These are going up by as much as 8% a year, vastly in excess of population increases, he claimed, and added: "we simply can't sustain this sort of rapid rise in drug costs, and we need to take national action to get them under control."

The BC reference pricing scheme currently covers only three categories (H2 antagonists to treat ulcers, nitrates for angina and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories to treat arthritis), but Mr Ramsey says that even this limited application will produce savings of C$30 million ($21.9 million) a year. The provincial government plans to expand reference pricing to two or three more categories this year, including blood pressure treatments, he added.