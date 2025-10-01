Canadian Bid To Stop New Generics Firm

Canada's biggest generic drugmakers, Novopharm and Apotex, have lodged a complaint with the federal bureau of competition over the creation of a new generic drug company by three brand-name drug majors.

The new company, AltiMed Pharmaceutical Inc, is being set up as a result of the merger of Pharmacia & Upjohn's generic unit Kenral and Hoffman-La Roche's SynCare Pharmaceutical subsidiary. The third partner in the new company is Glaxo Wellcome.

AltiMed is expected to produce 55 generic drugs with annual sales of C$100 million ($73.5 million), representing 11% of Canada's generic market, of which Apotex and Novopharm together hold a 70% share. The two companies say the creation of AltiMed represents a "conspiracy" by the drug majors to compete with them on an unfair basis by controlling distribution of generics to pharmacies.