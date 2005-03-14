Canadian call for drug safety monitoring

Canada needs to monitor prescription drug safety and give warnings about dangerous products sooner, scientists have told Health Canada, while consumer groups say that access to provincial databases, which have information on who uses each drug and why, would make the agency's drug monitoring system stronger, reports CBS News.

Health Canada has been in talks with the provinces as to how it can use the databases without compromising patient privacy, says the report, which also quotes Muhammad Mamdani of Toronto's Institute of Clinical Evaluative Sciences as saying that Canada needs to monitor the most widely-used and highly-marketed drugs, as well as those which are very expensive. Some high-cost drugs may hurt patients rather than help them, warns Prof Mamdani.