Canadian Companies See Marginal Sales Decline

Canadian drug companies Hyal Pharmaceutical and Biochem Pharma have reported sales decreases for the nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 1995.
Hyal Pharmaceutical achieved group turnover of C$1.39 million ($962,780), marginally down from C$1.38 million a year earlier. The company said that revenues were positively affected by increased licensing income, primarily attributable to the receipt of $250,000 in fees from an option agreement with Allergan.
A consolidated net loss of C$7.4 million was posted by Hyal for the nine-month period, compared with a loss a year earlier of C$2 million. Hyal noted that this includes a one-time dilution gain of C$5 million related to the firm's Australian subsidiary. Hyal has reduced its interest in the subsidiary from 100% to 60%.
