Canadian Doctors Resent Sales Of Rx Data

Doctors in Canada's British Columbia province have objected to the sale of prescription data by pharmacies to drug companies. Provincial Health Minister Andrew Petter has ordered the practice to be stopped after the Globe and Mail newspaper reported that 300 BC pharmacists were selling doctors' prescribing records to the market research company IMS Canada.

IMS sells the data on to pharmaceutical manufacturers, which use it as marketing and promotional intelligence. Mr Petter said he found this "an outrageous breach of physician confidentiality that has the potential to greatly affect prescription patterns," and ordered the BC College of Pharmacists to ban the practice.

Commenting on the situation to the Globe and Mail, Judy Erola, president of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Canada, suggested that drugmakers are not really using the information as a marketing tool, but rather to help doctors in proper medication management.