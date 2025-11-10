Monday 10 November 2025

Canadian Drug Firms Unite To Fight User Fee Plan

18 June 1995

All pharmaceutical manufacturers in Canada have joined together, in what the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Canada terms "a unique coalition of trade associations," to fight proposals by the national drug regulatory authority to start charging user fees for drug approvals from August 1.

The PMAC points out that Health Canada has taken this decision without any public consultation, and that the proposed fee levels will be far higher than those charged by any other national authority. Moreover, it adds, the fees "have the potential of perpetuating an already badly flawed and bureaucratic system."

Average Approval Time Now Over Three Years By its own admission, Health Canada now takes more than three years to review a new drug marketing application, says the PMAC (the average in 1994 was 1,142 days, more than three times as long as the UK Medicines Control Agency took to approve a number of important new products) and much of this time is spent by the product waiting in a queue for review. Moreover, it takes even longer to review a submission for a straightforward generic drug. The lengthy drug review and approval process in Canada has been the subject of several studies in the last decade, and they have all concluded that the problem is one of gross inefficiency, says the PMAC. The most recent enquiry, the Gagnon Report of 1992, concluded the system was "bureaucratic and cumbersome," that it delayed the provision of new medicines to Canadians, and that it must be changed.

