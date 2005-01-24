Canadian drugs might cost more: US study

A plan to import Canadian prescription drugs for Montgomery County employees in the US state of Maryland has been put on hold after a study by the school system found that imports would not save as much money as hoped and might even be more expensive than domestic sources for drugs.

The school system's original study had indicated that several million dollars would be saved by letting 24,000 school staff and retirees buy Canadian drugs, but the weakened US dollar and other economic changes have altered the situation, reports the Washington Post. A confidential memo from the school superintendent also noted that the system's pharmacy benefit manager, Caremark, is now offering discounts and that the original study did not include the expense of shipping drugs to the USA, which could add about $15 to the drugs' costs.