CANADIAN DRUGS PLAN SLAMMED

Canadian jobs and research are threatened because provincial health agencies are not approving new drugs for their drug plans, according to Judy Erola, president of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Canada.

Because of financial constraints, she said, provincial agencies are either slow to list expensive new drugs or do not list them at all, under the belief - at a time when the government is forcing provincial agencies to look for least costly treatments - that less expensive generics work nearly as well. Ms Erola said this is a shortsighted action that may increase the cost of health care and force multinational drugmakers to cut back on R&D.

In 1993, Ms Erola said, brand-name pharmaceutical companies had 103 new drugs officially approved for sale by the Health Protection Branch of the Department of Health. Of these, only 24 have been approved for use by the provincial drug program in Ontario, 50 in Quebec, 31 in Nova Scotia, 52 in Manitoba, 22 in New Brunswick, 21 in Saskatchewan and 38 in Alberta. She added that both Newfoundland and British Columbia have an open listing system where all federally-approved drugs are available.