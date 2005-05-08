Canadian generics export law stalled

No generic drugs have yet been exported from Canada under the Jean Chretien Pledge to Africa Act, even though parliament approved it on May 14, 2004 (Marketletter May 24, 2004). The bill cannot be implemented until accompanying regulations are adopted, but these have been held up as a Senate committee works to correct a problem with them which failed to be discovered in the Commons. However, generic drugmakers say the bill contains too many restrictions, and critics also point to its lack of incentives.
