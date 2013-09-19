Canadian patent reform could hit generics

Changes to patent legislation in Canada could delay generic versions of several blockbuster drugs, including Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin), the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association warns. The group's president, Jim Keown, said: "the provincial drug plans are really going to feel this in a big way." The reform stems from confusion caused by a 2006 government move to prevent evergreening, backed by Canada's research-based drugmakers body, Rx&D, whose spokesman said: "the government never intended this part of the regulations to apply retrospecitvely."
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