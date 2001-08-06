Canadian product news in brief

Canadian Medical Laboratories' Cipher Pharmaceutical unit has receivedUS Food and Drug Administration and Canadian Therapeutics Product Directorate approvals to commence clinical trials of a novel formulation of fenofibrate, intended to lower serum lipid levels in the blood.
Meantime, Canada's Cytochroma says it is continuing and expanding its research, development and licensing agreement with USA-based Allergan to develop inhibitors of retinoic acid metabolism. The expanded deal extends the period of the exclusive research collaboration for up to three year, reports Canada's National Post.
