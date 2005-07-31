Canadian provinces OK Genentech's Herceptin

In Canada, the provincial governments of Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan have announced that they will pay for Genentech's breakthrough therapy Herceptin (trastuzumab) for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer.
After fast-tracking Herceptin through review, Ontario says it will invest C$148.0 million ($121.3 million) in the next three years to fund it for early breast cancer (stages 1, 2 and 3) as well as for the late-stage form. The funds will also be used to supply GlaxoSmithKline's Navelbine (vinorelbine) for lung cancer and Sanofi-Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel) for prostate cancer.
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