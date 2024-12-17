Canadian R&D Spending Still Low

Canadian drug R&D spending grew faster than in seven western countriesduring 1988-95, up 277% to C$626 million ($446.6 million), but it had, with Italy, the lowest ratio of R&D spending to domestic sales, at 11.7%, well below the average of 20.1%, reports the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board.

Board director Ron Corvari added that most of the research done in Canada is in applied research, such as clinical trials.