Canadian regulators clear 300mg Reyataz

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb says that Health Canada has approved the 300mg dose formulation of its HIV treatment Reyataz (atazanavir sulfate). Specifically, the drug has been cleared as a daily medication, in combination with ritonavir, for treatment-naive patients as well as those who have experienced pervious antiviral therapy, including Sustiva (efavirenz) and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate-based regimens.

Wayne Quigley, president of B-MS Canada said that clearance of the 300mg single-pill formulation would make treatment easier and boost compliance rates. He added that the firm remains committed to the development of novel HIV-therapies.