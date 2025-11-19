Canadian Retail Clash Over Drug Sale Plans

Proposals by the Canadian Drug Advisory Committee to harmonize the regulations for the categorization and sale of drugs in all 12 Canadian provinces has started a battle between the nation's pharmacists and grocers.

The CDAC says all medicines sold through-out Canada should be placed in four categories: prescription drugs; products that must be sold from behind the counter in pharmacies; products which may be self-selected; and unscheduled products for which there would be no restrictions on location or quantity of sales.

Pharmacy groups say that the third category, which covers cough/cold products, upset stomach remedies and other treatments for mild illnesses, should be sold by pharmacists only, as their purchase might require a pharmacist's advice. However, the grocery sector says that the pharmacists' main concern is to maintain their sales of these products, noting that research by AC Neilsen shows consumers pay 7.8% more when they obtain medicines from pharmacies rather than supermarkets, corner shops and other retail outlets, and that a victory for the pharmacists for a monopoly on sales of these products will cost the grocery sector C$20-$30 million a year ($17.5-$22.8 million).