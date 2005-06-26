Canadian Rx spending slows in 2004: PMPRB

Total human-use drug sales in Canada rose 5.3% to C$15.9 billion ($12.85 billion) in 2004, while patented products were up 7.9% to $10.9 billion, which are the lowest rates of rise recorded since 1997 and 1996, respectively, says the annual report of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board. Patented drugs accounted for 68.6% of total sales last year, it adds.

In 2004, prices of existing patented drugs fell 0.2% from 2003, but there was considerable variability by therapeutic class. A comparison with prices in seven other countries shows those in Canada to be 91% of the median of foreign prices. Apart from in 2002, Canadian prices have been, on average, 5%-12% under median foreign cost since 1995, says the report.

94 new drugs came under PMPRB jurisdiction in 2004, including 25 new active substances. At June 15, the date the report was released, four products were being reviewed, with 21 under investigation. Since January 2004, enforcement activities have resulted in seven Voluntary Compliance Undertakings to ensure prices of patented drugs are within the Guidelines. A hearing on the price of Leo Pharma's psoriasis drug Dovobet (betamethasone dipropionate and calcipotriol hydrate) is ongoing.