Canadian study slams central govt Rx control

Canadian provinces whose Pharmacare plans try to contain costs by micro-managing beneficiaries' drugs short-change both patients and taxpayers, says a new study from The Fraser Institute, a competitive-market advocacy think tank.
Provincial drug-benefit plans now account for almost half of Canada's prescription spending, and they vary widely. The study uses two new measurements to describe how provincial Pharmacare plans perform as insurers and how generous they are to beneficiaries. Success on both indexes in the study, and in managing spending, are associated with policies such as cost-sharing, through co-payments and deductibles, and limiting benefits by means of income-testing. However, says the study, government-run drug benefit plans should not be interfering in deciding which medicines are best for patients.
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