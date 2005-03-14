Wednesday 19 November 2025

Cancelled US smallpox contract hits Acambis

14 March 2005

The cancellation of a smallpox vaccine contract by the US government had a serious impact on UK vaccines producer Acambis, which saw its sales for 2004 nearly halve to L85.5 million ($163.6 million) and pretax profit plunge 33.8% to L26.2 million, although the company says that the latter figure was ahead of consensus forecasts. Earnings per share were 18.6 pence for 2004 compared with 34.7 pence in 2003.

However, things brightened up in the fourth quarter, when turnover grew 10.0% to L23.1 million over the like, year-earlier period, and pretax profit was L4.4 million compared to a loss of L3.3 million.

Much attention was directed during the year to Acambis' high-profile ACAM2000 investigational smallpox vaccine project, as it faced not only a five-month-long clinical hold on two Phase III trials but also the US government's unexpected decision not to place an anticipated order for a further 26.5 million doses, noted the firm's chief executive, Gordon Cameron.

