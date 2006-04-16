Cancer Research Tech names Larry Steranka as MD of its new US unit

Cancer Research Technology, a UK specialist in oncology-focused development and commercialization, has announced the setting up of a US subsidiary in Boston and the recruitment of Larry Steranka as managing director of the unit. Prior to joining, Dr Steranka was executive director of Brandeis University's office of technology licensing.
