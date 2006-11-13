Cancer Research UK launches monthly podcast

Cancer Research UK, which claims to be "the world's leading independent organization dedicated to cancer research," has launched a monthly podcast, beginning this month.

A spokesman for the charity told the Marketletter that news about clinical trials would be covered in the digital broadcast, along with other cancer-related news. The 15 minute-long podcasts are available to download from the Cancer Research UK web site at: http://info.cancerresearchuk.org/utilities/podcasts.