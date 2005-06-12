Cancer vaccine market may reach $6B by 2010, says R&M

Dublin, Ireland-based Research and Markets says that its new report, Cancer Vaccines: Measuring Market Potential, is now available, providing an overview of the emerging market for cancer vaccines and assessment of their potential impact on a number of markets.

At present, there are more than 20 Phase III clinical trials underway for various indications and new approvals may come as early as 2005, the report notes. According to R&M, the value of the cancer vaccines market could hit $6.0 billion by 2010.

The group says that the report offers information, insight and analysis key to understanding the impact of cancer vaccines on the sector, by: - gauging the potential of key vaccine products nearing commercialization; - analyzing the results of key clinical trials as a means of determining future success in the market; - forecasting financial growth of the cancer vaccine market through 2010; - assessing the competition from cytotoxics and other biologics in six key cancer markets; - providing data concerning patient populations, survival rates and global epidemiology; - identifying and discusssing trends and issues that will have a significant impact on the cancer vaccine market; and - profiling the leading companies in the field and providing valuable information and analysis concerning their lead vaccine candidates. For more information, visit: www.researchandmarkets.com.