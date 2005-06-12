Cancer vaccine market may reach $6B by 2010, says R&M

Dublin, Ireland-based Research and Markets says that its new report, Cancer Vaccines: Measuring Market Potential, is now available, providing an overview of the emerging market for cancer vaccines and assessment of their potential impact on a number of markets.
At present, there are more than 20 Phase III clinical trials underway for various indications and new approvals may come as early as 2005, the report notes. According to R&M, the value of the cancer vaccines market could hit $6.0 billion by 2010.
The group says that the report offers information, insight and analysis key to understanding the impact of cancer vaccines on the sector, by: - gauging the potential of key vaccine products nearing commercialization; - analyzing the results of key clinical trials as a means of determining future success in the market; - forecasting financial growth of the cancer vaccine market through 2010; - assessing the competition from cytotoxics and other biologics in six key cancer markets; - providing data concerning patient populations, survival rates and global epidemiology; - identifying and discusssing trends and issues that will have a significant impact on the cancer vaccine market; and - profiling the leading companies in the field and providing valuable information and analysis concerning their lead vaccine candidates. For more information, visit: www.researchandmarkets.com.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze